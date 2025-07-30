RPSC ASO application window opens for 43 posts; here’s how to register
Candidates can apply for the posts at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has commenced the registrations for the recruitment of Assistant Statistical Officer (Eco. and Stat. Dept.) 2024 posts under Advt. No. 09/2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till August 13, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 ASO posts. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 750 for One Time Registration (OTR). More details in the notification.
Steps to register for ASO posts 2024
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process
Login and fill the form
Upload the required documents, and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.