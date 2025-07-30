The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has commenced the registrations for the recruitment of Assistant Statistical Officer (Eco. and Stat. Dept.) 2024 posts under Advt. No. 09/2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till August 13, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 ASO posts. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 750 for One Time Registration (OTR). More details in the notification.

Steps to register for ASO posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process Login and fill the form Upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference