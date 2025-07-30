The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has launched the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2026) website jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Eligible candidates can register on the official website jam2026.iitb.ac.in from September 5 to October 12, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on February 15, 2026, in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The results are expected to be released on March 18, 2026. Qualifying in JAM 2026 does not guarantee admission to postgraduate programmes or any scholarship / financial assistance.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Gender/ Category One Test Paper Two Test Paper Female/SC/ST/PwD* Rs 1000 Rs 1350 All others Rs 2000 Rs 2700

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.