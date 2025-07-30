The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released provisional answer key of the Combined Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist and Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant-2025 under Advt. No.1744/OSSC, dtd.03.04.2025. Once out, candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 1, 2025. The OMR-based exam was conducted on July 27, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 74 vacancies, of which 24 are for Junior Stenographer (District Offices) posts, 43 for Junior Stenographer, 05 for Junior Grade Typist, and 02 for Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant.

Steps to download CRE answer key 2025

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CRE Prelims answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to CRE Prelims answer key 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.