MPESB PSTST registration window closes soon; apply now at esb.mp.gov.in
Candidates can apply for the exam at esb.mp.gov.in till August 1, 2025.
The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) will soon close the online application window for the Primary School Teacher Selection Test 2025 or PSTST 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at esb.mp.gov.in till August 1, 2025. The correction window will open till August 6, 2025.
The exam will be conducted on August 31, 2025, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from the SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PwD categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 applies to all other category candidates.
Steps to register for PSTST 2025
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the PSTST 2025 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for PSTST 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.