The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 500 Assistant posts. As per a report by The Times of India, the registrations will commence on August 2 and conclude on August 17, 2025. The detailed notification will be released at orientalinsurance.org.in on August 1, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant posts. The Tier-I exam is likely to be conducted on September 7, 2025, and the Tier-II exam will be held on October 28, 225.

Steps to apply for Assistant posts 2025

Visit the official website orientalinsurance.org.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant posts’ application link Fill in the required details and pay the fee Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.