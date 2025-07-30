OICL Assistant recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts from August 2, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at orientalinsurance.org.in from August 2 onwards.
The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 500 Assistant posts. As per a report by The Times of India, the registrations will commence on August 2 and conclude on August 17, 2025. The detailed notification will be released at orientalinsurance.org.in on August 1, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant posts. The Tier-I exam is likely to be conducted on September 7, 2025, and the Tier-II exam will be held on October 28, 225.
Steps to apply for Assistant posts 2025
- Visit the official website orientalinsurance.org.in
- On the homepage, click on the Assistant posts’ application link
- Fill in the required details and pay the fee
- Save and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.