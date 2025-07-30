The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board ( APSLPRB ) has announced the results of the Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and Police Constables (APSP) (Men) in Police Department. Candidates can download the final results from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in .

The final written exam was conducted on June 1, 2025. The hall tickets were released for 38,555 candidates, of which 37,600 candidates appeared for the exam. The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

Steps to download Constable final result

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable final result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Constable final result 2025.