Rajasthan JET 2025 results tomorrow; here’s how to check
Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website jetskrau2025.com.
Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, is expected to declare the results of the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025 tomorrow, July 31. Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website jetskrau2025.com.
The Rajasthan JET 2025 was conducted on June 29, 2025. Students who have qualified the exam will be eligible for admission to Undergraduate Programmes in Agriculture & Allied Sciences in Rajasthan.
Steps to download Rajasthan JET result 2025
Visit the official website jetskrau2025.com
On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan JET result 2025 link
Login and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.