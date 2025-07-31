The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the Engineering Services Examination 2025 Mains admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in. No paper admit card will be issued for this examination.

Candidates must carry a photo ID proof, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card. The e-admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the engineering services examination, 2025, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The ESE Mains 2025 will be conducted on August 10 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 457 vacancies .

Steps to download ESE Mains admit card 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ESE Mains admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ESE Mains admit card 2025.