The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final results and final answer key for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test ( AIAPGET ) 2025. Applicants can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

According to the notification, Aniket Sanjay Patil and Akshay M have secured the top rank in Ayurveda and Homeopathy disciplines, respectively. Patil scored 381 marks (99.996647 percentile), whereas Akshay M scored 386 marks (99.9892681 percentile). In Siddha and Unani, MARI SELVI K and Mazhar Nasir hold the top position with 304 marks (99.8689384 percentile) and 338 marks (99.9539171 percentile), respectively.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted on July 4, 2025, for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2025-26. A total of 43775 candidates registered for the exam, of which 42075 appeared.

Steps to download AIAPGET result 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ On the homepage, click on the AIAPGET result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AIAPGET result 2025.

Direct link to AIAPGET final answer key 2025.