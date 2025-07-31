The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 ( NEET PG 2025 ). Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website natboard.edu.in .

The exam will be conducted on August 3, 2025, in a single shift from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm. The results are scheduled to be out on September 3, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NEET PG 2025 admit card

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NEET PG 2025 admit card.