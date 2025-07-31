Today, July 31, is the last date to apply for the Agniveervayu Intake 02/2026 under the Agnipath scheme. Eligible Candidates can fill the application form on the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in .

The exam is likely to be conducted from September 25, 2025, onwards. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Examination fee of Rs 550 plus GST is to be paid online by the candidate while registering for the online examination.

Steps to apply for Agniveer Vayu Intake 02/2025

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/ On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for 02/2026.