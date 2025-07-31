All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ) will conclude the registrations for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 under Notice No-278/2025 today, July 31. Applicants can submit their forms at aiimsexams.ac.in .

The computer-based test is likely to be conducted on August 25 and 26, 2025. The recruitment drive is being held to fill over 2,300 posts. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/ OBC categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 3,000, whereas Rs 2,400 applies to SC/ST/EWS categories. Persons with Disabilities are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for CRE 2025

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on CRE 2025 Register yourself and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CRE 2025.