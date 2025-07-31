The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the NMAT 2025. Eligible candidates can register for the exam at mba.com/exams/nmat from August 1 to October 10, 2025.

The exams are likely to be conducted from November 5 to December 19, 2025. The test will be held for 120 minutes, and the paper will consist of 108 questions. Candidates can attempt the test three times within a testing cycle. The exam is conducted for admissions to some leading graduate business programmes.

The scorecards will be available for download within 48 hours of taking the NMAT by GMAC exam. Candidates will be notified by email.

Fee

The registration fee is Rs 3000 + applicable taxes.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.