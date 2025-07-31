The Bihar Staff Selection Commission ( BSSC ) has released the admit card for the Field Assistant (Agriculture Department) posts under Adv No. 03/25. As per the notification, the OMR-based written exam (OMR-based) will be conducted on August 10, 2025. Earlier , the exam was scheduled for July 11, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 201 Field Assistant posts. Applications were invited until May 23, 2025.

Direct link to the revised exam schedule.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Field Assistant admit card

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Field Assistant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Field Assistant admit card 2025.