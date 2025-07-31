UPPSC RO/ ARO answer key 2025 released; send suggestions by August 5
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ ARO) posts 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Applicants can submit suggestions along with valid proof, if any, up to 5.00 pm today, August 5, 2025.
The Preliminary exam was conducted on July 27, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 411 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download RO/ARO Prelims answer key 2025
Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the View Answer Key tab
Click on the RO/ ARO Prelims answer key 2025 links
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to RO/ARO Prelims answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.