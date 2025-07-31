The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer ( RO/ ARO ) posts 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in . Applicants can submit suggestions along with valid proof, if any, up to 5.00 pm today, August 5, 2025.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on July 27, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 411 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RO/ARO Prelims answer key 2025

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the View Answer Key tab Click on the RO/ ARO Prelims answer key 2025 links Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to RO/ARO Prelims answer key 2025.