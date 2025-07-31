The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) released the notification for the Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) (Group-B) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department under Advt. No. 17 of 2025. Applicants can register for the posts at hpsc.gov.in from August 5 to 25 up to 5.00 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 785 vacancies. Applicants should be between the ages of 18 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants should hold a degree in B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture from any recognized university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Categories of candidates Fee (Rs) For all persons of Haryana with benchmark disability (PwBD) (with atleast 40% disability) NIL Candidates belonging to OSC, DSC, BC-A (Non Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS and women candidates of Haryana Rs 250 DESM Candidates of Haryana belonging to their vertical category i.e. OSC, DSC, BC-A (Non Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS of Haryana Rs 250 DESM Candidates of Haryana belonging to UR Category Rs 1000 All remaining candidates Rs 1000