The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule of the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 semester. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from December 11 to 14, 2025.

“Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA website(s)at www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the Examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011- 4075 9000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Meanwhile, NTA has announced the results of the SWAYAM January 2025 semester at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/. The exam was conducted on July 27, 2025. A total of 2226 candidates registered for the exam, of which 1864 appeared.

