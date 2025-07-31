Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has declared the results of the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

The Preliminary examination will be conducted on May 11 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 113 vacancies.

Steps to download Lower PCS result 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in

