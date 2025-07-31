The Bank of Baroda ( BOB ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Deputy Manager and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at bankofbaroda.in till August 19, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 445 vacancies, of which 125 vacancies are for Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/10 and 330 for Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/09. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/10 notification.

Direct link to Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/09 notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from the General, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 850, whereas Rs 175 applies to SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM and Women candidates.

Steps to apply for Managerial posts 2025

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under the Career tab Click on “Apply Now” under “Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/09” and “Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/10” Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/09.

Direct link to apply for Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/10.