CLAT 2026 registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; here’s apply link
The registration window will remain open until October 31, 2025.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has commenced the registrations for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. Eligible candidates can register on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in till October 31, 2025.
The exam will be conducted on December 7 from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. CLAT is conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 25 National Law Universities in India.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for CLAT 2026
Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in
On the homepage, go to the CLAT 2026 tab
Register yourself and login to apply
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for CLAT 2026.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.