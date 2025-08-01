The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has commenced the registrations for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. Eligible candidates can register on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in till October 31, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on December 7 from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. CLAT is conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 25 National Law Universities in India.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2026

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, go to the CLAT 2026 tab Register yourself and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CLAT 2026.