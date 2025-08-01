The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Clerk (CRP CSA-XV). Applicants can submit their forms at ibps.in till August 21, 2025.

The online Preliminary exam will be conducted in October 2025, and the Main exam is likely to be held in November 2025. Applicants can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

Applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/ DESM categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 applies to all other categories.

Steps to apply for Clerk posts 2025

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the Clerk registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.