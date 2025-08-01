The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has announced the results of the Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) Selection Test - 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

The entrance exam was conducted on July 1, 2025.

Steps to download PBBSc/ MSc Nursing result 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PBBSc/ MSc Nursing result 2025 link Key in your login and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the registrations for PSTST 2025 will conclude today, August 1, at esb.mp.gov.in, and the correction window will be open till August 6, 2025. The exam will be conducted on August 31, 2025, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

