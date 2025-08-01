The Indian Institutes of Management commenced the registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) today, August 1. Eligible candidates can register for the exam at iimcat.ac.in till September 13, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, and the admit card is likely to be released on November 5, 2025.

The results are expected to be announced in the first week of January 2026. CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various Postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. Listed non-IIM member institutions can use CAT 2025 scores.

Registration Fee

Applicants from the SC/ ST/ and PwD categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 1300, whereas Rs 2600 applies to all other categories.

Steps to apply for IIM CAT 2025

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration link for IIM CAT 2025 Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for IIM CAT 2025.