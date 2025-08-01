The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the provisional answer key for the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 or HTET 2024 . Applicants can download the answer key from the official website bseh.org.in . The last date to submit objections, if any, is August 3 up to 5.00 pm.

The exam was conducted on July 30 and 31, 2025. The exam is held for candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to V (PRT-Primary Teacher), Classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Postgraduate Teacher).

Steps to download HTET answer key 2025

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the HTET answer key 2025 link for Level 1, 2, and 3 The answer key will appear Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any