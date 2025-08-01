The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has opened the online registration window for the NMAT 2025. Eligible candidates can register for the exam at mba.com/exams/nmat till October 10, 2025.

The exams are likely to be conducted from November 5 to December 19, 2025. The test will be held for 120 minutes, and the paper will consist of 108 questions. Candidates can attempt the test three times within a testing cycle. The exam is conducted for admissions to some leading graduate business programmes.

The scorecards will be available for download within 48 hours of taking the NMAT by GMAC exam. Candidates will be notified by email.

Fee

The registration fee is Rs 3000 + applicable taxes.

Steps to register for NMAT 2025

Visit the official website www.mba.com/exams/nmat On the homepage, click on the “Create your NMAT Account” Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NMAT 2025.