The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has started accepting online applications for the Combined Secondary Level Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at apssb.nic.in till August 25, 2025.

The written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 26, 2025. The PET/ PST will be conducted on November 18, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 461 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 150 for APST candidates and Rs 200 for unreserved candidates (to be paid online only). Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the fees.

Steps to register for CSL exam 2025

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Apply tab Click on the CSL exam 2025 registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CSL exam 2025.