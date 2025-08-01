The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam city slip for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website ssc.gov.in. Admit cards will be released 2-3 days before the commencement of the exam.

As per the notification, the exam for Stenographer posts will be conducted from August 6 to 8, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 261 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts .

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to Stenographer exam schedule 2025.

Steps to download Steno exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference