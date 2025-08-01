UKPSC RO/ ARO answer key 2025 released; submit suggestions by August 7
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer in Advocate General’s Office, Nainital Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ukpsc.net.in.
The last date to submit suggestions, if any, by August 7, 2025. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion applies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download RO/ ARO answer key 2024
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RO/ ARO answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to RO/ ARO answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.