The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer in Advocate General’s Office, Nainital Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ukpsc.net.in .

The last date to submit suggestions, if any, by August 7, 2025. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion applies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RO/ ARO answer key 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RO/ ARO answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to RO/ ARO answer key 2024.