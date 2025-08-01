The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) is expected to release the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 provisional answer key soon. Once out, candidates can download the answer key from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in and submit suggestions, if any.

The exam was conducted on July 28, 2025. The CSIR-UGC NET is a national-level examination conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and Ph.D. admissions in universities and research institutions across India.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET 2025 answer key

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR UGC NET 2025 answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any