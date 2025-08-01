HSSC CET answer key 2025: Last date to submit objections today, here’s direct link
Applicants can submit objections on the official website hssc.gov.in.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close the online objection window for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 provisional answer key today, August 1. A fee of Rs 250 per objection applies. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions on the official website hssc.gov.in.
The exams were conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025. CET scores will be used to determine eligibility for subsequent stages such as the written mains examination, skill tests, and document verification. These scores will remain valid for a period of three years.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CET answer key 2025
Visit the official website hssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the CET answer key 2025 link
The answer keys will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
Submit objections, if any
Direct link to CET answer key 2025.
Direct link to CET objection window 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.