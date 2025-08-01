The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) will open the application correction window for the Village Development Officers post 2025 tomorrow, August 2. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in till August 4, 2025.

The recruitment exam is likely to be conducted on August 31, 2025. The board aims to fill 850 VDO posts. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to VDO forms 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, login to the portal Make changes to VDO applications 2025 Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference