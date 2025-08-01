RSSB VDO correction window opens tomorrow; check details here
Candidates can make changes to their forms at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in from August 2 to 4, 2025.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will open the application correction window for the Village Development Officers post 2025 tomorrow, August 2. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in till August 4, 2025.
The recruitment exam is likely to be conducted on August 31, 2025. The board aims to fill 850 VDO posts. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to make changes to VDO forms 2025
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, login to the portal
Make changes to VDO applications 2025
Save and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.