The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) is released the provisional answer key of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in and submit suggestions, if any, by August 3, 2025. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion applies.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenges of any candidates is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted on July 28, 2025, for 1,95,241 candidates. The CSIR-UGC NET is a national-level examination conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and Ph.D. admissions in universities and research institutions across India.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET 2025 answer key

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR UGC NET 2025 answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

