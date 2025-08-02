UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains result declared; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the Combined Junior Assistant Mains exam results (Advt. No. 08-Exam/2022). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
A total of 1259 candidates have been shortlisted against the 1262 notified vacancies of Jr Assistant.
Steps to download JA Mains result 2022
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Important Announcement section
Click on the Junior Assistant 2022 result link
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JA Mains result 2022.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.