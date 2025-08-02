The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee ( UPSSSC ) has released the Combined Junior Assistant Mains exam results (Advt. No. 08-Exam/2022). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in .

A total of 1259 candidates have been shortlisted against the 1262 notified vacancies of Jr Assistant.

Steps to download JA Mains result 2022

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Announcement section Click on the Junior Assistant 2022 result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JA Mains result 2022.