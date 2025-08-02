The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board ( WBPRB ) has released the exam schedule of the Constable, Sub Inspector and other posts. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam for Sub Inspector (Unarmed Branch) and Sub Inspector (Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police - 2024 will be conducted on October 12, 2025. The final combined competitive exam for SI/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), SI (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police - 2023 will be held on October 15, 2025.

The written exam of Constable posts in West Bengal Police - 2024 and the preliminary exam for Constables/Lady Constable posts in Kolkata Police - 2024 will be conducted on November 30, 2025, and February 1, 2026, respectively.

The candidates are advised to follow the website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) on regular basis. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the exam schedule.