The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) will commence online registrations for recruitment to the posts of ASO, Lab Attendant, and others today, August 4. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkssb.nic.in till September 2, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 61 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

For posts involving a two-stage examination: A fee of Rs 700 applies. For candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS, and PwBD categories, the fee payable shall be Rs 600.

For posts involving a single-stage examination: A fee of Rs 600 applies. For candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS, and PwBD categories, the fee payable shall be Rs 500.

Steps to apply for ASO, and other posts 2025

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Login tab Click on the application link for ASO, Lab Attendant and other posts Register yourself and login to the portal Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout