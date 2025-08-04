The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) is expected to release admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Under Graduate posts (CEN 06/2024) today, August 4. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in . The board released the exam city slip on July 29, 2025.

As per the notification, the computer-based test will be conducted from August 7 to September 9, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3445 vacancies.

“In case of any queries or clarification needed the Helpdesk contact No. 9513166169 can be used by candidates. Helpdesk timings: Monday to Saturday: 09:00 am to 06:00 pm. One Helpdesk link is also made available after login with the City Intimation Link,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NTPC UG admit card 2025

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NTPC Under Graduate admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference