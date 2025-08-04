The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has announced the results of the Police Constable (Male and Female) 2024 screening test. Eligible candidates can download their results form the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

As per the notification, 1964 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the document verification. The candidates are directed to bring their original documents (matriculation certificate, Himachali Bonafide Certificate, category certificate and others) alongwith a set of attested/self attested photocopies of the documents mentioned in the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,088 vacancies — 708 posts for Constable (Male) and 380 posts for Constable (Female). The salary for these posts is Rs 20,200 to Rs 64,000 as per Pay Band 3.

Steps to apply for HP Police Constable result 2025

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s New tab Click on the Constable result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HP Police Constable result (Female) 2025.

Direct link to HP Police Constable result (Male) 2025.