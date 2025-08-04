JKSSB recruitment 2025: Apply for MPHW, Jr Pharmacist and other posts from August 5, details here
Candidates can register for the posts at jkssb.nic.in from August 5 to September 3, 2025.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the notification for UT/ Divisional/ District Cadre posts belonging to Health and Medical Education Department, Jammu & Kashmir. Eligible candidates can apply for Junior Pharmacist, Multi Purpose Health Worker, and other posts at jkssb.nic.in from August 5 to September 3, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 621 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Rs 600 for all candidates. In case of candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS and PwBD category, the fee payable shall be Rs 500.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.