The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the notification for UT/ Divisional/ District Cadre posts belonging to Health and Medical Education Department, Jammu & Kashmir. Eligible candidates can apply for Junior Pharmacist, Multi Purpose Health Worker, and other posts at jkssb.nic.in from August 5 to September 3, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 621 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Rs 600 for all candidates. In case of candidates belonging to SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS and PwBD category, the fee payable shall be Rs 500.