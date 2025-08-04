The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Range Officer of Forest in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dept., Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 02/2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 24 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 11.00 am and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The reporting timings for morning and afternoon shifts are 8.30 am and 12.30 pm, respectively.

The hall tickets will be released at bpssc.bihar.gov.in on August 8, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 24 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for BPSSC FRO admit card 2025

Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Forest Dept. tab Click on the FRO admit card 2025 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference