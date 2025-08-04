Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) will soon open the fee submission window for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Lower Subordinate Services (Mains) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can submit the required fee at psc.uk.gov.in till August 18, 2025.

A total of 1771 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main exam scheduled to be held on September 13 and 14, 2025. The Preliminary exam was conducted on May 11, and the results were declared on July 29, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 113 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

Applicants from Unreserved/ EWS/ OBC categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 172.30, whereas SC/ ST category candidates have to pay the fee of Rs 82.30. A fee of Rs 22.30 applies to PwD category candidates.