The registrations for Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test (UTET 2025) will conclude tomorrow, August 5, 2025. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website ukutet.com. The last date to pay the fee is August 7, 2025.

The correction window will open from August 9 to 12, 2025. The exam will be conducted on September 27, 2025. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Category For Paper I only For Paper I and II
General/OBC  Rs 600 Rs 1000
SC/ST/PwBD Rs 300 Rs 500

Steps to register for UTET 2025

  1. Visit the official website ukutet.com

  2. On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ and complete the step 1 registration form

  3. Fill out the form, upload document, pay the fee and submit

  4. Download a copy of the duly filled form

  5. Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.