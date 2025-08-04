The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released final answer key of the Combined Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist and Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant-2025 under Advt. No.1744/OSSC, dtd.03.04.2025. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in . The results are expected to be announced soon.

The OMR-based exam was conducted on July 27, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 74 vacancies, of which 24 are for Junior Stenographer (District Offices) posts, 43 for Junior Stenographer, 05 for Junior Grade Typist, and 02 for Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant.

Steps to download CRE final answer key 2025

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the login tab Key in your credentials and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.