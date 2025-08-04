The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has announced the admit card release date for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2025 or CHSL 2025. As per the notification, hall tickets will be released at apssb.nic.in on August 11, 2025, at 11.00 am. The written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on August 31, 2025.

“Any issues/complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 2510812025 (Monday),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The tentative date of the skill test for post codes 8/2025 and 11/2025 is September 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 76 vacancies.

Steps to download CHSL admit card 2025

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Admit Card tab Click on the CHSL admit card 2025 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference