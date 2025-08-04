The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam calendar for various exams, including DrNB SS, FMGE, NEET SS, and others. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website natboard.edu.in.

As per the notification, the DrNB (SS) final theory exam and NEET SS 2025 will be conducted from October 29 to 31, and November 7 and 8, respectively. The DNB (BS) final theory exam will be held from December 18 to 21, 2025.

The exam for the diploma final theory exam is scheduled to commence on January 6 and conclude on January 8, 2026, whereas the FMGE 2025 will be conducted on January 17, 2026.

“Please note that the above schedule of forthcoming examinations is purely tentative. The exact dates of exams will be indicated in the Information Bulletin which will be notified on NBEMS website ( https://natboard.edu.in ) in due course,” reads the notification.

