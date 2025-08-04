The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will release the admit cards today, August 4, for the Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) posts in the Agriculture Department under Advt. No. 09/2025. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 10 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon, and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 195 ADO posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ADO admit card 2025

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ADO admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference