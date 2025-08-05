The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has postponed the registration window for recruitment to the posts of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Subordinate Service under Advt. No. 06/2025. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts at psc.ap.gov.in till August 10, 2025.

Here’s the deferment notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 691 vacancies, of which 256 are for Forest Beat Officer and 435 for Assistant Beat Officer. Applicants must have passed the Intermediate Examination or its equivalent. The applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 30 years as on July 1, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved category must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 80 towards examination fee. Candidates from reserved category will have to pay only Rs 80 towards examination fee.

Steps to apply for FBO posts 2025

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the FBO registration 2025 link Register and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register.