UPSSSC Eye Testing Officer DV schedule out for 1084 candidates; download call letter here
The document verification call letters are available at upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Eye Testing Officer posts (General Selection) under the Commission's advertisement number-06-Exam / 2023. As per the notification, the document verification will be conducted from August 21 to 26 in two shifts: 10.00 am and 1.30 pm. A total of 1084 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round.
Applicants can download the document verification call letters from the official website upsssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 157 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download ETO DV call letter 2025
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ETO DV call letter 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the call letter
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ETO DV call letter 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.