The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the document verification schedule for the Eye Testing Officer posts (General Selection) under the Commission's advertisement number-06-Exam / 2023. As per the notification, the document verification will be conducted from August 21 to 26 in two shifts: 10.00 am and 1.30 pm. A total of 1084 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round.

Applicants can download the document verification call letters from the official website upsssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 157 posts.

Steps to download ETO DV call letter 2025

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ETO DV call letter 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the call letter Take a printout for future reference

