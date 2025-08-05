BPSC MDO admit card 2025 releasing tomorrow; check exam details here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card for the Mineral Development Officer Written (Objective and Subjective) Competitive Examination 2025 tomorrow, August 6. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on August 9 and 10, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 15 vacancies.
Direct link to the official notification.
Steps to download MDO admit card 2025
Visit the official website bpsconline.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the login window
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.