The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will release the admit card for the Mineral Development Officer Written (Objective and Subjective) Competitive Examination 2025 tomorrow, August 6. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on August 9 and 10, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 15 vacancies.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download MDO admit card 2025

Visit the official website bpsconline.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the login window Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference