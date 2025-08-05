HPPSC HPAS Mains 2025 registration deadline today; here’s how to apply
Candidates can register on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will close the online application window for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (Mains) Combined Competitive Examination 2025 today, August 5. Eligible candidates can register on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
Candidates who have qualified HPAS Prelims are eligible to apply for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 30 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for HPAS Mains 2025
Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the What’s New tab
Click on the HPAS Mains 2025 application link
Register yourself and login to apply
Fill the form and submit
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Screening Test/ Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, and Personality Test.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.