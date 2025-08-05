The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) is expected to announce the results of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 soon. Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in .

The provisional answer keys were released on August 1, and objections were invited until August 3, 2025. The exam was conducted on July 28, 2025, for 1,95,241 candidates.

The CSIR-UGC NET is a national-level examination conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and Ph.D. admissions in universities and research institutions across India.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET result 2025

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CSIR UGC NET result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference